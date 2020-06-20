10 things about How I Met Your Mother we bet you didn’t know

Check out these lesser-known facts about How I Met Your Mother. Check out these lesser-known facts about How I Met Your Mother.

One of the most popular sitcoms of the 21st century, How I Met Your Mother kicked off in 2005 and ended after a nine season run in 2014. The sitcom is the story of five friends in their 20s who go through life’s ups and downs while living in New York City. Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, How I Met Your Mother is often compared to Friends but fans of the series love it nevertheless.

The show starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson and Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin.

Here are 10 lesser known facts about How I Met Your Mother that we bet you didn’t know:

1. The finale scene with Ted’s kids was filmed during Season 2

In the finale, Ted has a conversation with his kids where they basically tell him to go and be with Robin. When the scene was filmed, the show was in its second season but the creators felt that this was the right thing to do as the kids would have grown up by the time the show actually ended. David Henrie and Lyndsy Fonseca, who played the kids, had to sign non-disclosure agreements after they filmed the scene.

2. Future Ted and present Ted aren’t the same

While Josh Radnor plays the role of Ted Mosby on the show, the voice over which narrates the show is of Bob Saget. Technically, they are both playing Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother.

3. Jim Parsons as Barney?

Before Neil Patrick Harris landed the role, Jim Parsons, popular for his role as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, auditioned for the role of Barney. Parsons revealed this on Live with Kelly where he said, “Look, it all worked out fine. Neil’s better for the part, let’s be honest.”

4. Real-life spouses on How I Met Your Mother

Neil Patrick Harris’ husband David Burtka played Lily’s high school boyfriend Scooter. Robin’s co-anchor Sandy Rivers was played by Alyson Hannigan’s husband Alexis Denisof. Cobie Smulders’ husband Taran Killam played Gary Blauman.

5. McLaren’s Pub was a dedication to the creators’ assistant

Co-creator Carter Vays told TV Squad that it was his assistant Carl McLaren who inspired the name of the bar. In the show, the bar is named McLaren’s and the bartender is named Carl.

6. A spin-off with Greta Gerwig?

Soon after How I Met Your Mother ended, How I Met Your Dad was in the works and the show starred Greta Gerwig in the lead role. The show was shelved in 2014 itself. The unaired pilot had Greta playing a woman named Sally who is recently divorced.

7. Ted, Marshall and Lily were based on real people

Creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas modeled their main characters on their own life. During their early days in New York, Bays spent a lot of time with Thomas and his girlfriend (now wife) Rebecca. They based Ted, Marshall and Lily on people they knew the best, themselves.

8. How I Met Your Mother memorabilia

After the show wrapped up, Josh Radnor kept the blue French horn and Neil Patrick Harris kept the booth from McLarens and the Playbook. The yellow umbrellas were kept by the two creators Bays and Thomas, and the director of the series Pamela Fryman.

9. Lily and Robin both pregnant?

Both Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders were pregnant during the fourth season of the show but neither of their characters were pregnant. The makers had to strategically hide their bellies for the most part of the season. However, Alyson’s pregnancy was shown for comedic effect after her character was shown to be participating in a hot dog eating contest.

10. Neil was rooting for Barney and Robin

Neil Patrick Harris was rooting for Barney and Robin. He revealed in an interview that he had started adding moments on his own even when their romantic story wasn’t fully etched out. He started adding little glances and actions which could help in establishing a connection between Robin and Barney.

