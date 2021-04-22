How I Met Your Mother sequel series in the works with Hilary Duff in lead

A spinoff and sequel series to the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, is in the works as per The Hollywood Reporter. Streaming service Hulu has given a direct to series order for Hilary Duff-led series.

The series comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, best known for NBC’s This is Us and Hulu’s own Love, Victor. They will executive produce the series along with HIMYM’s original showrunners Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Aptaker and Berger said in statement as per THR report, “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father. We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

Duff also opened up about starring in the series. She said she has been “incredibly lucky” in her career for getting to play “some wonderful characters” and is looking forward for taking on the role of Sophie.

She added that as a huge fan of HIMYM, she is honoured and “even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby.”

“Isaac (Aptaker) and Elizabeth (Berger) are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6½’s in there!” she said.

The official synopsis of How I Met Your Father reads, “In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”