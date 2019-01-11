Hotstar pulls down Koffee With Karan episode featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

Hotstar, the online streaming partner of popular chat show Koffee With Karan, has pulled down the episode featuring Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. The decision is probably taken after the misogynist comments made by Pandya created a furore. Also, the channel Star World which airs the show on television has removed all the teasers and photos of the episode from its official social media handles.

On the show, when the host Karan Johar asked the bowler, “Why don’t you ask women’s names at nightclubs?”, he replied, “I like to watch and observe how they move. I’m little from the black side so I need to see how they move.” Though KL Rahul refrained from saying anything inappropriate during the episode, the batsman has been accused of playing along.

After the comments made by the two cricketers were tagged as ‘crass, racist, sexist and cringe-worthy’, Pandya issued a public apology.

He wrote, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”

However, the two cricketers might face disciplinary action for their comments on the show. As per Committee of Administrators chairman Vinod Rai, Pandya and Rahul’s explanations weren’t convincing and he has recommended a two-match ban.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that the comments made by Pandya and KL Rahul are “purely individual views”. He said, “I can definitely say that as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers we definitely don’t align with those views and those are purely individual views.”