Host Vikas Gupta: Ace of Space 2 is all about challenging yourself

Captive reality show Ace of Space 2 will kickstart from today evening on MTV. Hosted by mastermind Vikas Gupta, the season will have 15 contestants getting locked in a house, that would keep shrinking from time to time.

Advertising

After being a finalist of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta was introduced as the host of Ace of Space last year. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vikas opens up about the new season, contestants and his fashion statements.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What’s new in Ace of Space 2?

Anything that gets created has to go through an evolution, or else it becomes archaic. I have always maintained that season one was more of a social experiment and we were trying to figure out how will it work. Fortunately for us, it broke all records and did extremely well. Today, as we kickstart the new season, we have put in all our learning from last time to enhance the format. The biggest thing that we learnt was life is not fair, but nobody ever tells us that. You will never get the same returns, the dynamics are always very confusing. And we will be helping these contestants understand that.

Q. So what kind of contestants will we see this year?

Advertising

The notch is only going to get higher. It’s a very interesting and aspirational bunch. There’s a National Award winning actor, an ex-Bigg Boss housemate and a very independent girl with strong beliefs among more. We have a variety as we didn’t want Ace of Space to look like any other show on MTV. But to match up to them, we have a few very popular faces and then there are others, who are as talented as them. That’s the beauty of this show where everyone is pitched on the same platform.

Q. Since last year was more of a surprise, do you think contestants will be more prepared this time?

(laughs) I am not called Mastermind for nothing. I want them to come prepared, it would be more fun that way. I want to be challenged and I am sure, we will be able to outdo their planning.

Q. Did you receive any calls from people wanting to be on the show this year?

You should check my phone, there are so many messages of people who wanted to be there. And now that the contestants are locked, others want to enter as a wildcard. Ace of Space is considered cool and desirable because you don’t need to fake a relationship or a fight to survive the game. This show is all about challenging yourself. Last time, I mentioned that people usually take up the avatar of the person, people believe them to be. But when I break them down here on the show, they build themselves again, but this time as a real person. One gets to understand themselves better and eventually find who they really are.

Q. Last year, a lot was spoken about your style statements and hairstyle. What’s the plan this time?

So I was in Thailand, Dubai and three more places to pick up some of the best outfits. Honestly, I have been very insecure about how I look, and now when people have accepted me, I want to try something different. It’s funny to see how from being called fashionably impaired, I am now considered as a fashion icon. This time the clothes are not something everyone can get their hands on but would want to definitely wear. It’s experimental, aspiration, but quite real.

Q. Any mastermind tips to survive the game?

Be yourself, that’s very important. Also, like you think before doing or speaking something at a public gathering follow that in your life too. Learn to behave yourself. Also, it’s really important to have a story to tell to the viewers. If you don’t have one, there’s no point being on the show.

Starting August 24, MTV Ace of Space 2 will air everyday at 6 pm.