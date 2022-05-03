Host Shaan on Mika Singh’s Swayamvar: ‘He will be a dedicated and devoted husband, I am sure of that’

After judging many reality shows with Mika Singh, playback singer Shaan is now all set to turn host for the singer’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. Sharing that he chose to be a part of Swayamvar because he wants to help Mika find a partner, Shaan told indianexpress.com, “Mika is a very close friend. Behind those flashy glares is a man with a heart. And he doesn’t let many cross that boundary to get close to him. I feel lucky I am one of them. Sardar ji ki shaadi is very important and I want to help him find the right partner. He has always been traveling and now needs a station. He will get that stability with his wife, who will be there for him. When they asked me if I was interested, I heartily said yes.”

When asked what he will bring to the table as a host, Shaan is quick to say that he won’t be a typical host but rather bring an outside perspective to the matchmaking process. Stating that it’s going to be a big decision not just for Mika but also for the girls who will be on the show. “It’s going to be a very big decision. There will be genuine matches but there are also chances a few may be there only because they are excited about the glamour, or the charm of marrying a celebrity. But there’s more to it and I want to give them the bigger picture. That would be my responsibility and I would be involved 100 percent. I would be the elder brother showing the right way to both Mika and the girls. And if I fall short, my wife Radhika will also be involved, who is very close to Mika.”

Shaan also added that while on paper a show like this may seem fake to many but at the end of the day it’s all about intentions. He added that Mika has been open to settling down for a few years and he is on the show with genuine intention. Would he have taken this route to find a partner? “Of course, it’s a thought that would have disturbed me. It may seem to be a chauvinistic proposal but when you think of it in a pragmatic way, it’s quite practical,” Shaan said, adding, “If you look at Mika, he has been busy with his life, traveling across the world for work and focussing on his work. There’s no time to meet someone, hence it’s actually a great way. Hence, I too may have been open to this idea.”

While he’s known Mika for many years, he is not sure about what kind of a girl he will fall for. Shaan said while Mika is very close to his family, he has been staying away from home since he was very young. So, he needs someone who can give him that feeling of a home. “He needs a strong woman who can be with him as an equal partner. Someone who can understand him and usse sambhal sake (take care of him)? If a girl comes in who wants him to be responsible, it could be a little tough. While I am saying this, Mika will be the only one to define his perfect partner. Also, love can happen anytime, anywhere.”

Shaan has a clear idea of how the bride should be, but what about the groom-to-be. What kind of a partner will Mika be? “He has been a bachelor for too long and enjoyed all the perks of the same (laughs). He has enjoyed life as King Mika but now that he has decided to get married, he will be a dedicated and devoted husband. I am sure about that.”

Lastly, we asked the “Chand Sifarish” singer for a piece of marriage advice for Mika Singh. Shaan said, “He is very possessive about the people he loves. He also has a very vulnerable side, which he hasn’t shown to the world. I would just tell him to let go and let the girls on the show see that. If you cannot be true and open, they will not be able to understand you genuinely. And then you too will not be able to tap on their real side. While these dates will be good to impress, for a long life together, one has to be honest with each other.”

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti will soon air on Star Bharat. The shoot for the same is set to begin soon in Jodhpur.