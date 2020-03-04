Mandy Patinkin: A show like Homeland will go on

Mandy Patinkin plays Saul Berenson on Homeland. Mandy Patinkin plays Saul Berenson on Homeland.

Of all the characters that Hollywood veteran actor Mandy Patinkin has played, he will be remembered for his performance as Saul Berenson in Homeland. As the show is set to come to an end after eight successful seasons, Mandy noted that working on this show has enriched his understanding of the world.

Mandy shared in a statement, “It certainly increased my comfort zone of discussing world issues because of the individuals I’ve been exposed to, the privilege of opportunity I have to ask questions to people who are not actors but who are dedicated to this way of life, both in defending the country, gathering intelligence and being members of Congress and the Senate and asking questions about how the world operates. So the E-ticket one gets when one is in a global storytelling mode is extraordinary. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. It’s been an education to say the very, very least.”

He also wished that the audience should watch Homeland not just for entertainment but also engage their minds and make an informed choice in everyday life. “And my passion about this and understanding about it and my desire through us, our show, our storytellers, you as storytellers, is a of plea to people who watch Homeland all over the world to use not just their imaginations or their escape mechanism in watching it, but to use their minds in seeking out what they believe is the truth as opposed to false information so that when they go to the polls to elect their officials, they are voting for people that they believe will stop the killing, the hatred, and the violence, stop the conflicts and change the course of humanity, which is profoundly broken right now,” he said.

“And a show like Homeland, unfortunately, will go on forever, not maybe with us, but others that you will interview because it’s a necessity. Not just for the news media, but for storytellers in general to keep that story front and centre for the sake of humanity,” added Mandy.

Homeland Season 8 airs every Friday at 10 pm on Star World. The show is also available on Hotstar.

