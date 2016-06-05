Homeland star Rupert Friend secretly marries Aimee Mullins

Rupert Friend secretly tied the knot with fiancee Aimee Mullin. Rupert Friend secretly tied the knot with fiancee Aimee Mullin.

The couple shared the news on Instagram.

“Today is the one-month anniversary of being happily married to @AimeeMullins! #ilovemywife,” Friend, 34, captioned a black-and-white picture with Mullins, who is a double amputee and former champion sprinter.

The 39-year-old Paralympic athlete and world record holder also shared a series of stunning photos from the wedding on Instagram.

“Celebrating one beautiful month of being married to my best Friend! The 1st of May was a gorgeous rainy day with (The Most Reverend!) @eatkinsdiet as our Officiant (The Most Divine) @betonyvernon as our Witnes… An elopement in the field got moved into the compost shed. Our kind of magical day,” she wrote.

Mullins and Friend got engaged in December 2014 after dating for nearly a year.

