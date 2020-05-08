Follow Us:
History channel working on documentary series with Bill Clinton

The series, made by History Channel, will explore the "history of the presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union".

By: AP | New York | Updated: May 8, 2020 9:15:36 am
Bill Clinton The upcoming documentary series on Bill Clinton is expected to air in early 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.

During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.

History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after “Washington,″ released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.

The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.

