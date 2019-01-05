Toggle Menu
Vikings to end after season 6

Written and created by Michael Hirst for the History channel, the historical drama television series Vikings was filmed in Ireland and was first premiered in March 2013. The show will conclude after the sixth season.

Gustaf Skarsgard will be part of the sixth season of Vikings along with Travis Fimmel, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick. (Photo: Gustaf Skarsgard/Instagram)

History’s scripted series Vikings will be ending after the upcoming 20-episode sixth season.

The last season will air in two parts, with the first half slated to premiere later this year and the final ten episodes to air sometime in 2020, reported Deadline.

The Emmy nominated historical drama, which debuted in 2013, features Gustaf Skarsgard, Travis Fimmel, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick.

Set in medieval Scandinavia, the series follows the story of the legendary Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, who is portrayed in the show as a farmer who rises to power after successfully raiding England.

It’s not long before Lothbrok becomes intent on exploring distant lands across the ocean.

According to the publication, Vikings creator Michael Hirst and studio MGM Television, are planning to extend the Vikings franchise with a new series.

