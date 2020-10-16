His Dark Materials season 2 trailer: HBO’s fantasy series gets bigger and more exciting

His Dark Materials season 2 premieres on November 2. (Photo: HBO)

A trailer for the second season of HBO’s His Dark Materials is out. The second season continues the story of Lyra as she explores the weapon called the Subtle Knife. The trailer teases a bigger and clearly more expensive season.

There are stunning-looking set pieces and with the introduction of Andrew Scott’s character (who will have a daemon voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the second season looks really exciting.

The official synopsis of His Dark Materials reads, “His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

His Dark Materials premieres on November 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd