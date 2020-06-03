Hindustani Bhau on complaint against Ekta Kapoor: People are calling me to sit and talk

Hindustani Bhau has accused Ekta Kapoor of disrespecting the Indian army. Hindustani Bhau has accused Ekta Kapoor of disrespecting the Indian army.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau says he has been receiving many calls from “big people” ever since he filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. The YouTuber has accused Kapoor of being “anti-national, disrespecting the Indian military and defaming the country.”

In his latest Instagram video, Hindustani Bhau says, “After I complained against Ekta Kapoor, I started getting so many calls that it seems she is the one running their household and sending them ration. They tell me ‘Bhau let us sit and talk’. But, there would be no talking. I only want her to apologise to the Indian Army.”

Hindustani Bhau added that he is not the one who can be bought with money, and asked what Kapoor had done for the country to deserve the Padma Shri honour.

The episode that the Bigg Boss contestant found offensive is from Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji web series XXX 2. Titled Pyaar Aur Plastic, it has a woman indulging in a physical relationship with her boyfriend, while her husband, who is a soldier, is on duty at the border.

“Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers,” Hindustani Bhau had said on Tuesday.

Ekta Kapoor has not reacted to the complaint yet.

