Instagram suspends Hindustani Bhau’s account

Hindustani Bhau was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram account has been suspended. Many users had been reporting his hateful and abusive posts, which eventually led to his account being taken down.

Shashank Arora shared a screenshot on Twitter that states he anonymously reported Bhau’s account. In its reply, Instagram informed the actor that they removed Bhau’s account as it violated community guidelines. Commenting on his tweet, multiple users celebrated the suspension and also shared that they too had reported Bhau’s account.

Hindustani Bhau, whose real name is Vikas Fhatak, is known for his abusive content, which he claims are acts of patriotism. In June, he filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor for disrespecting Indian soldiers in her ALTBalaji web show XXX season 2. He had even shared abusive videos against Kapoor and her family. Bhau was recently also accused of instigating youngsters to commit acts of violence in the name of protecting Indian culture.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on August 18 shared a video which had Hindustani Bhau asking his supporters to beat up people who disrespect Hindu gods. Along with the video, Kamra wrote, “HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution…”

After gaining fame with his YouTube videos, Hindustani Bhau participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Before entering the show, he spoke to indianexpress.com about the criticism he receives for his content. He shared, “This is my best chance to show people that I am much more than just my abusive videos. I also have a family at home, and why would I abuse people or defame them without reason? I am a nation lover and anyone who speaks ill against my motherland will have to face the brunt. There were 48 channels that uploaded anti-national videos, and now, there are just two remaining. They all understood that I am the real king.”

