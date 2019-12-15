Hindustani Bhau gets evicted from Bigg Boss 13

Hindustani Bhau is out of Bigg Boss 13. Hindustani Bhau is out of Bigg Boss 13.

Hindustani Bhau got eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday. Apart from Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma and Madhurima Tuli were nominated this week. After announcing Shukla as safe, host Salman Khan tricked the contestants into believing that Tuli and Gill have been evicted. Later, he called Bhau out of the house,

Bhau is a popular YouTuber who is known for his nation loving, yet abusive videos. While many expected him to show a similar personality on Bigg Boss, his entertaining avatar came as a surprise to all. Sadly, after falling ill, Bhau lost his enthusiasm and soon became quite boring. He was pulled up by Salman and the contestants time and again for constantly sleeping on the show.

While Hindustani Bhau has had a controversy-free journey in the show, he did get into arguments with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. Bhau had pushed Chhabra when he felt that the latter was being rude to Himanshi Khurana. Interestingly, Khurana was also the reason behind his fight with Shukla. Recently, Bhau was even seen manipulating Shehnaaz Gill about Shukla. He also attracted attention when he revolted against Bigg Boss for not sending a photo featuring himself and his son.

When Bhau had entered the show post the mid-season finale, a section of the audience criticised his inclusion. They said that Colors was promoting a man, who got popular by abusing people. Clarifying his stance, the YouTuber had told indianexpress.com, “This is my best chance to show people that I am much more than just my abusive videos. I also have a family at home and why would I abuse people or defame them without reason? I am a nation lover and anyone who speaks ill against my motherland will have to face the brunt. There were 48 channels that uploaded anti-national videos and now, there are just two remaining. They all understood that I am the real king.”

He even spoke about competing with popular celebrities. Hindustani Bhau stated, “There are about 13 people in the show and trust me, my votes would be more than their cumulative votes. And if they think they are popular, I am no less, or else I wouldn’t have been offered the show. Let us all come out and then judge, who is the most popular.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm, while Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 pm on Colors.

