Hindustani Bhau files a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor

Hindustani Bhau found an episode from XXX Season 2 disrespectful towards army officers. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor, Hindustani Bhau/Instagram) Hindustani Bhau found an episode from XXX Season 2 disrespectful towards army officers. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor, Hindustani Bhau/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau has filed a police complaint against TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor. The popular YouTuber has accused Kapoor of disrespecting Indian soldiers in an episode of her ALTBalaji web series XXX 2.

Sharing that he has filed a complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor at the Khar police station, Bhau went live on Instagram. He said that the web series had a woman indulging in a physical relationship with her boyfriend, while her husband, who is a soldier, fought on the border.

“Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers,” shared Hindustani Bhau. He added, “The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated about the same.”

The YouTuber has asked the producers to issue a public apology for the same.

The particular episode that has irked Hindustani Bhau is part of ALTBalaji’s erotic series XXX 2. Titled Pyaar Aur Plastic, the episode features Ribbhu Mehra, Paree Pande and Aaditi Kohli in the lead roles.

Hindustani Bhau’s real name is Vikas Pathak. He gained fame after uploading abusive videos on YouTube, which he defends as an act of love for the country. Before entering Bigg Boss 13, he told indianexpress.com, “This is my best chance to show people that I am much more than just my abusive videos. I also have a family at home and why would I abuse people or defame them without reason? I am a nation lover and anyone who speaks ill against my motherland will have to face the brunt. There were 48 channels that uploaded anti-national videos and now, there are just two remaining. They all understood that I am the real king.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd