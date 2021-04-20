Hina Khan’s father passes away

In several posts earlier, Hina Khan had mentioned that she is a 'daddy's girl'.

Popular actor Hina Khan’s father passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. The actor, who was shooting in Kashmir for a music video, rushed back to Mumbai following her’s father demise.

A friend of the actor told indianexpress.com that the family is still trying to come to terms with the loss, and have requested privacy.

In several posts earlier, Hina Khan had mentioned that she is a ‘daddy’s girl’. She also shared photos and videos featuring her father.

The actor’s father was also a regular fixture of her social media lives and stories, and on most occasions, he would pull Hina’s legs, leaving her embarrassed on camera.