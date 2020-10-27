Hina Khan’s best Instagram Reels

Several celebrities enjoy massive following on social media, and Hina Khan is one of them. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist, with more than nine million followers on Instagram, not just posts her stunning photos, but also gives a glimpse of her goofy and witty self.
After TikTok got banned in India, Khan has been making full use of Instagram’s latest feature, Reels. In case you have missed it, here are Hina Khan’s 10 best Reels.
Twirl queen
The coy romance
Hina, kya baat hai?
Acing the gesture challenge
Remembering Cannes
The butterfly
Sizzling act
Naagin fever at home
The Pilates girl
Mera buddy, Priyank Sharma
