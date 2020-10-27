scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Bihar polls

Hina Khan’s best Instagram Reels

Hina Khan not just posts her stunning photos on Instagram, but also gives a glimpse of her goofy and witty self.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | October 27, 2020 4:19:39 pm
hina khan, instagram reelsHina Khan is experimenting with Instagram's new feature, Reels. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Several celebrities enjoy massive following on social media, and Hina Khan is one of them. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist, with more than nine million followers on Instagram, not just posts her stunning photos, but also gives a glimpse of her goofy and witty self.

After TikTok got banned in India, Khan has been making full use of Instagram’s latest feature, Reels. In case you have missed it, here are Hina Khan’s 10 best Reels.

Twirl queen

View this post on Instagram

#FeelKaroReelKaro

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

The coy romance

View this post on Instagram

#FeelKaroReelKaro

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Hina, kya baat hai?

View this post on Instagram

#ThrowBack to a shandaar act by our #SherrKhan ~ #TeamHK

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Acing the gesture challenge

View this post on Instagram

Let’s do this #FeelKaroReelKaro

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Remembering Cannes

The butterfly

View this post on Instagram

She’s cominggg.. #FeelKaroReelKaro

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Sizzling act

Naagin fever at home

The Pilates girl

View this post on Instagram

#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #FeelKaroReelKaro

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Mera buddy, Priyank Sharma

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement