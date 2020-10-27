Hina Khan’s best Instagram Reels

Hina Khan is experimenting with Instagram's new feature, Reels. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Several celebrities enjoy massive following on social media, and Hina Khan is one of them. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist, with more than nine million followers on Instagram, not just posts her stunning photos, but also gives a glimpse of her goofy and witty self.

After TikTok got banned in India, Khan has been making full use of Instagram’s latest feature, Reels. In case you have missed it, here are Hina Khan’s 10 best Reels.

Twirl queen

The coy romance

Hina, kya baat hai?

Acing the gesture challenge

Remembering Cannes

The butterfly

Sizzling act

Naagin fever at home

The Pilates girl



Mera buddy, Priyank Sharma

