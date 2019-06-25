Hina Khan visits Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets, see photos

Fans continue to miss Hina Khan’s Komolika act in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and the actor too seems to have been missing the team. On Monday, Hina visited the sets of the show and surprised her co-stars.

Hina posted a series of Instagram stories of the cast and crew welcoming her with warm hugs. The actor in one of the videos says that she misses all of them. After greeting Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shubhabvi Choksey, Sahil Anand and director Muzzamil Desai, Hina spent some moments with her good friend Pooja Banerjee in her dressing room. The two also shared some fun selfies on their social media pages.

Have a look at the pictures and videos of Hina Khan visiting her Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors.

After Komolika’s exit, Karan Singh Grover recently entered the show as Mr Rishabh Bajaj. A scene in one of the episodes saw Mr Bajaj talking to Komolika. Hina’s presence in the show definitely got fans excited and there was a buzz that she might come back on the show. But the actor in her recent Twitter fan chat made it clear that she won’t be coming back to Kasautii Zindagii Kay any time soon. On being asked by a fan about her return to the show, Hina replied, “As of now I am too occupied with my commitments and seems a little difficult.. don’t hv time till nov..”

As of now I am too occupied with my commitments and seems a little difficult.. don’t hv time till nov.. https://t.co/bdN5FM0BkF — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) June 21, 2019

Hina Khan shared that the scene that was telecast was nothing but old footage, though she had dubbed for the same. Hina also revealed that it was actually Parth Samthaan who had sent her the promo video. She posted, “Hehhehe he was first one to send me the small glimpse of the scene you guys saw in the precap yesterday.. although I haven’t shot it.. so old shots hv been used but ya gave my voice to the scene.. I am gonna meet them soon.. and I really miss them..”

Hehhehe he was first one to send me the small glimpse of the scene you guys saw in the precap yesterday.. although I haven’t shot it.. so old shots hv been used but ya gave my voice to the scene.. I am gonna meet them soon.. and I really miss them.. https://t.co/lXxljwlS5c — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) June 21, 2019

On the work front, Hina recently made headlines with her Cannes Film Festival visit. While her fashion sense was lauded not just in India but internationally, remarks by a senior journalist on her presence in Cannes also created quite a buzz. Television actors took a stand and supported Hina for her strong work choices. The actor was at Cannes to release the first look of her film Lines.