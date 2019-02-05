Hina Khan to take a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Hina Khan, who plays Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will soon go missing from the show. Reason? She will be taking a break to shoot for her upcoming film. The actor confirmed the news while talking to fans via Instagram live chat.

A fan club posted the video wherein Hina shares that contrary to the news that she is quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she is only taking a break of four-five months. The actor also said that she will return as and when Komolika’s character will be required.

Check the video of Hina Khan talking about her break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

I m taking a break not quitting and the Show must go on so Whether i am there or not u guys watch #KasautiiZindagiiKay it’s a good show with Hard working Team. If in future, i m able to come back i will def make it as i love to play #Komolika says @eyehinakhan in #InstaLiveChat pic.twitter.com/wStuBWfqFC — Hinaholics ✨ (@Hinaholics) February 4, 2019

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Getting back Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a huge challenge for the makers and the channel. While the show has been receiving an average response, it did not take off as expected. Hina’s character which was supposed to be the main lead did not find the said prominence. Since she was also committed towards another project, Hina decided to go ahead. She was supposed to quit in February but the producer Ekta Kapoor has managed to retain her till April. The creatives are churning out a story around Komolika and her exit will mark a major development in the storyline.”

The source added, “She has already mentioned she won’t be there for five months. In today’s time, there is no guarantee that the show will run for so long. Also, the makers are planning to bring in the character of Rishabh Bajaj, who will take prominence in the coming days. So Hina’s return is a far-fetched dream for now.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay launched in September with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez playing the lead roles.

Before entering the show, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan had told indianexpress.com, “Komolika is all about ‘nakhras’ and ‘adaa’. We wanted it to be completely different from the previous one. She dresses differently, has her own charm. I am sure her look will soon become a style statement, especially her nose rings. She will have a lot of shades, and you will get to know her better once we start rolling. There’s so much about her. Komolika is a very unpredictable girl and you will be waiting to know what would be her next move.”