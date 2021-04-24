Hina Khan thanks fans for checking in on her and family during tough time

Actor Hina Khan, who has been away from social media following her father’s demise, shared a note on Instagram on Saturday. In the note, the actor mentioned that she and her family are “mourning the loss” of her father.

Thanking fans for their support and love, Hina also informed them that her social media profiles will be handled by her team “for upcoming work commitments.”

“My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love,” the note read.

Hina Khan took to Saturday to share this note. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan took to Saturday to share this note. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan’s father passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. The actor, who was shooting in Kashmir for a music video, rushed back to Mumbai following her father’s demise. Since then, she has been absent on social media. A friend of the actor told indianexpress.com that the family is still trying to come to terms with the loss, and have requested privacy.

Hina often tagged herself as ‘daddy’s girl’. She has previously shared photos and videos featuring her father.