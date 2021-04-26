Hina Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Hina Khan on Monday informed fans that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, who lost her father recently, shared that she is in home quarantine.

Hina took to social media to share her health update. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions.”

Hina Khan, who was in Kashmir for the shoot of her music video, also asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested for coronavirus. “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care,” she added.

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist on Saturday had thanked fans for checking in on her during tough times. She had also revealed that her social media handles, henceforth, would be managed by her team.

“My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love,” the actor said in a note posted on Instagram.

Hina Khan’s father Aslam Khan passed away following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on April 20.