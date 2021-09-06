Hina Khan tears up as she shares Bigg Boss video with Sidharth Shukla: ‘Imagine what Shehnaaz Gill must be going through’

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left a void in the life of people close to him. Even his colleagues, who shared a short association with him, are finding it tough to come to terms with his death. Actor Hina Khan, who was one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ with Sidharth on Bigg Boss 14, on Monday reposted an old video as she recalled happy times together.

Sharing the fan video, Hina added that watching it teared her up. She shared how the two made some beautiful memories in just two weeks and wondered what Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill must be going through. “This brings tears in my eyes.. Beautiful Memories made in just two weeks.. Now imagine what Shehnaz must be going thru..My heart goes out for you love and his family..I wish I was thr..,” wrote Hina Khan.

Now imagine what Shehnaz must be going thru..My heart goes out for you love and his family..I wish I was thr.. https://t.co/2nmyQjAL8v — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Replying to one of Sidharth Shukla’s fans, who call themselves SidHearts, Hina shared her condolences. She said his fans were his strength, army and pride and he will ‘always smile at his SidHearts from the other side’. She wrote, “I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts. I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride.. He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side.. Duas.”

The actor, while replying to another fan, shared that she was not in Mumbai and hence hasn’t been able to meet Shehnaaz or Sidharth’s mother. She said that she would go to his home once she returns.

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan were seen bonding well on Bigg Boss 14. While initially the two had their share of tiffs, both of them along with Gauahar Khan played mentors in true sense to the new batch. They also had quite a fun time together and even hogged more limelight than the fresh contestant.

On his death, Gauahar Khan had visited Sidharth Shukla’s house to meet his family. Taking to social media, she also shared some of their Bigg Boss 14 memories and wrote, “From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk . Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid ! .”

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on September 2. On Monday, his family issued a statement that read, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!”