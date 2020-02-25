Hina Khan takes time off from work to attend a friend’s wedding in Goa

Hina Khan shared several photos from her getaway to Goa. (Photos: Hina Khan/ Instagram) Hina Khan shared several photos from her getaway to Goa. (Photos: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Hina Khan is in Goa with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The Hacked actor has taken a break from her busy schedule to attend a friend’s wedding, and spend some time with Rocky.

Like always, Hina made sure to keep her fans on social media updated about her whereabouts. She also recommended restaurants in Goa in her Instagram stories.

Recently, Hina Khan won the trophy for Television Star of the Decade at the Gold Awards. She has had a long and successful journey on the small screen. She started with TV’s most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and went on to leave a mark in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

After winning the award, Hina wrote a long note, “#TelevisionStarOfTheDecade As all great journeys go.. mine as well started with one single step. A challenge I took up, more than a decade ago..And ever since I am all about taking up new challenges and my dedication to move forward, pass the prejudices, stereotypes and frowns. Ahead always seems like a good choice to me so thanks @vikaaskalantri for this recognition. Much appreciation!”

On the work front, Hina Khan has Hussain Khan’s film Lines, Rahat Kazmi’s Indo-Hollywood project Country of Blind, ZEE5’s Unlock: The Haunted App and a short film titled Smart Phone in her kitty.

