‘Don’t make anyone king’: Hina Khan takes indirect digs at Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde‘s rivalry dates back nearly nine years to their stint on Bigg Boss 11, where they frequently clashed while living under the same roof. Although the reality show ended, their feud has continued over the years. Most recently, after Shilpa admitted that she had falsely accused the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai of sexually harassing her, Hina reacted strongly to the revelation. Shilpa, in turn, hit back by mocking Hina’s cancer diagnosis. Their face-off on the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa had viewers expecting another heated exchange. Instead, the encounter remained largely subdued, with Hina taking a few indirect digs at Shilpa.

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde come face-to-face on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed appeared as the public’s jury and questioned the ‘at-risk’ contestants Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav, Pamala Serena and Sufi Motiwala. At one point, the contestants unanimously named Shilpa as the most dangerous contestant, admitting they were scared of her. A disappointed Hina then said, “You guys need training on who you should fear in life and who you shouldn’t. I am amazed that you all are saying yourselves that you are scared. When you consider yourself less than someone, that person automatically rises above you. You are literally becoming a ladder for someone to climb up.”

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When Uorfi Javed asked if Hina Khan was referring to Shilpa Shinde, the actress replied, “Of course, they are helping Shilpa climb up the ladder and not realising it. I have to give it to her; she’s a very smart player.” Reaction to the statement, Shilpa said, “Thank you, Hina. Everyone is scared, and they should be.” Later, Harshad Chopda claimed that Shilpa’s ego was damaging her image, adding that she often takes sole credit for the success of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Reacting to this, Hina said, “That’s Shilpa Shinde, ladies and gentlemen.” Hina further advised the contestants, “Do not make anyone the king here. This goes for all of you and the people who are watching us on screen. Do not serve things on a platter.”

On the stage, Hina didn’t save Shilpa and said, “I believe that she is doing well in the game. My principles and the kind of person I am, I don’t encourage a gameplay where you character assassinate someone. I cannot save her.” After Hina left, Shilpa remarked, “The accusations about character assassinations made against me, I have not done that. The word is being used in a wrong way, so I disagree. Hina can go to hell. She is talking about character assassination. What all she has said on the show, she knows it.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.