Hina Khan takes COVID-19 test after Kartik Aaryan’s diagnosis, reveals her result in video

Hina Khan thanked her fans for their concern, shared news of testing negative for coronavirus on Instagram. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

After Kartik Aaryan tested positive for coronavirus, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share her test results. Hina Khan attended Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week show which also saw Kartik and Kiara Advani as participants. was the showstopper along with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

On Wednesday, Hina went live on her Instagram account to share her medical report and thanked her fans for their constant support. Hina declared that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

In the live video, Hina said, “This is just to give you guys a quick update about the COVID test, which I took after Lakme Fashion Week. I know you all are really concerned. I was flooded with a lot of messages about my health. Well, I tested before I left for the Maldives, after I came back and also after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. We were all in close proximity. So, I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. I am absolutely fine.”

She informed her fans that keeping in mind safety precautions she “will stay isolated for a couple of days more.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant addressed the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai. She said, “Mumbai is pretty bad. I have been giving my parents strict warnings to not step out. I am also taking care.”

While signing off, the actor said she is going “to come back with a lot of good news” and asked her fans to take care.