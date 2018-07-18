Hina Khan’s latest music video Bhasoodi will make you cringe

Hina Khan shows off her dancing skills in Bhasoodi. Hina Khan shows off her dancing skills in Bhasoodi.

TV actor and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan’s first music video titled “Bhasoodi” is out. This is the first project of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star after her controversial stint on reality TV show Bigg Boss. After watching the four-minute-long video, we wish the actor would have made a better choice to make a comeback of sorts. Laced with sexism, the lyrics of the song belittles women and shows them in a bad light.

“100 mein se tujhe anda milega, mere baal dekh, tujhe ganja milega, main Kareena Kapoor jaisi dhundunga aur tujhe koi Swami Om jaisa banda milega (You will get 0 out of 100, you will get a bald guy, I will find someone like Kareena Kapoor for myself and you will get someone like Swami Om),” is the rap you hear in the song. Before you get offended, we warn you that these are only some of the many demeaning words you get to hear in this Sonu Thukral number. From projecting women as those who run after rich guys to comparing them to a clever cat, everything about the song will make you cringe.

After surviving the song, there is only one question that pops up, ‘Is this the same Hina Khan who rooted for girl power on national television?’. Still, if you are a Hina Khan fan and wish to see her groove, I would suggest, either watch her perform at various award shows or play the song on mute.

