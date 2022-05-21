scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Hina Khan slays in golden gown at Cannes, fans call her 'stunning'

Hina Khan has shared a new set of pictures of herself from Cannes where she has been attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
May 21, 2022 3:40:21 pm
Hina Khan shared her pictures from Cannes. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Television actor Hina Khan shared her new look from Cannes, where the actor has been slaying with her sultry looks. On Saturday, Hina posted a few pictures of herself dressed in a golden gown. She struck poses, flaunting her new look.

Sharing the photos, Hina wrote on Twitter, “And it was called yellow 💛 #Cannes2022.” As the actor shared the photos, she was showered with a lot of compliments from her friends, colleagues and fans. Amrut Khanvilkar commented on her photos, “Hinaaaaa you r killing it n how.” Actor Adhyayan Suman who shared the screen with Hina in the web series Damaged 2, left heart and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan of Hina wrote, “Looking gorgeous 😍 ❤️🔥🔥.

Hina had walked the red carpet on the third day of Cannes 2022. She wore a purple gown then and shared her photos with the caption, “#cannes2022 #redcarpet 💜 #DaddysPrincess.”

In an interview with Film Companion on the sidelines of the international film festival, Hina Khan said that an ‘elitist’ attitude still exists in the industry, especially against ‘television stars’ such as herself. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist said that she would’ve liked to have attended the opening ceremony, even as an audience member, but wasn’t extended an invitation.

Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela attended the opening ceremony of the Indian pavilion, where they were joined by I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

Hina Khan walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time in 2019, to unveil the first look of her film, Lines.

Hina Khan brings glam to Cannes 2022

