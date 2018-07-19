Hina Khan slapped with legal notice for not returning jewellery

Hina Khan was last seen in music video Bhasoodi. Hina Khan was last seen in music video Bhasoodi.

Bigg Boss 11 star Hina Khan has been accused of causing loss of over Rs 11 lakh to a jewellery brand. As per a legal notice sent to Hina, the jeweller had sent jewellery to the TV star for her appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. However, the ornaments were never returned.

The notice further adds that when the jeweller reached out to Hina, she gave them lame excuses that her stylist had misplaced the jewellery. They have also accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of threatening them with dire consequences if they do not forget about the jewellery.

The jeweller has requested Hina to return the jewellery or pay the amount for the same. She has also been asked to tender a written apology and pay Rs 2 lakh towards compensation for loss of business and harassment.

After reports about the legal notice emerged online, Hina tweeted, “LOL wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses.. sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine.”

It was only yesterday that Hina Khan made her music video debut with Bhasoodi. The Sonu Thukral song has received a mixed response. While fans have enjoyed seeing her groove in the video, the sexist lyrics have disappointed many.

