Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for mocking her cancer battle: ‘We get judged due to her’

In June, actor Shilpa Shinde confessed to falsely accusing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. The actor was condemned for her false accusation and watering down an important issue. Among those who were vocal in their criticism was actor Hina Khan who earlier appeared on Bigg Boss with Shilpa. The Bigg Boss 11 rivals also got into a war of words on social media after this. Now, over a month after this, Hina Khan and her husband spoke at length, slamming Shilpa Shinde’s actions. They even called out the actress for making fun of Hina when she was battling breast cancer.

Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde

In their latest vlog, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, along with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, shared their views on Shilpa Shinde’s false allegations. Hina Khan started the conversation by saying, “What if that man had committed suicide? Sexual assault is not a small allegation; nobody will trust real victims now. Even if you have an understanding with the producer, I couldn’t understand how he gave her work again in the same show. Is there nothing called integrity?” Rocky also added, “What about genuine cases now? If you exploit the legal system without being a victim…payments get stuck everywhere, so would we file a sexual assault case against everyone?”

Also Read: Upasana Singh on Shilpa Shinde’s false harassment confession: ‘She had the guts to speak’

Hina Khan added, “Even if they work together again, it doesn’t justify what she did. Telling this thing publicly on a platform after 8-10 years didn’t make sense to me. As far as I understand, Shilpa Shinde really thought she would be applauded for this. But it backfired. She should have thought about how many people would misuse this. That’s why I wrote on Instagram that we should ask PM Modi to release all criminals from jail, because they will say they have courage and are accepting what they did. She thought it would go in her favour.”

Commenting on the social media war between her and Shilpa Shinde, Hina added, “She says I commented on her confession for publicity. I never spoke a word about her for 10 years. Shilpa spoke about my illness. She posted a video saying, ‘You have your illness to gain publicity, why are you taking my name?'” Rocky also strongly reacted and added, “People like Shilpa Shinde don’t deserve respect. A guilty person, she left the show for her whims and fancies, she used her gender and sexual assault, and she dared to tell Hina about her real-life problems. Who the hell is she?”

Hina Khan on how Shilpa used a ‘sob story’ to win Bigg Boss

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde became the top two finalists on Bigg Boss 11 in 2017. While Shilpa won the show, Hina Khan recalls how the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress manufactured her win. She discussed, “During our Bigg Boss season, she spoke about everything that went wrong; she blamed Vikas Gupta and tortured him. I know her, I lived with her for 3-3 and a half months, she said everything on Bigg Boss, how Vikas Gupta, as well as the makers, ruined her life. She got all the attention and sympathy, but she did not even mention once that, in retaliation, she filed a sexual harassment case. Why didn’t she say it then? Because she knew if she said this, she would never win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

“I am proud of myself. I went off-track, and people said I was wrong. I am human; this is how I was then. She brought this devi angle. Only the neutral audience is slamming her. Why on earth is nobody seeing the bigger picture? Upasana Singh has been praising her, saying she is a good person. When people like her come on the show and paint themselves in a certain way, it is such a sham. People like me got called out on Bigg Boss, even you guys have to still hear about your divorce topic being a stunt. Because of Shilpa Shinde, people like us also get judged for being fake,” Hina Khan added.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Shilpa Shinde

While Hina and Rocky strongly spoke against Shilpa, Abhinav Shukla said, “She said it because controversy is the new currency. A lot of people did applaud her; they said it takes a lot of courage to say this. Everything she wrote on social media was outright toxic. Shilpa was silent for so long that people were forgetting her. She thought about how she could stir things again. It was a deliberate decision. The problem is that in TV and in films, we don’t write characters, we write functions. Father has to be productive, mother cannot be wrong; we put everyone in a box. The paradox is, it’s called a reality show, where you don’t come from home with a script. They will never take you if you don’t have a sob story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Rubina Dilaik added, “This means she clearly played with audience sentiments. At our time, there was a voting system. She took votes, gaining sympathy.”

Story continues below this ad

Currently, Shilpa Shinde is seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. When she entered the show with this allegation, a lot of her fellow contestants also judged her. However, Shilpa Shinde stands her ground. After confessing, the actress said that she was living with this guilt and wanted to get it off her chest; she has also said she didn’t care if people judged her, but she wanted to tell her truth.