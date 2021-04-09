Hina Khan sings ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’, fans cannot have enough of her beautiful voice. Watch

Hina Khan was last seen as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss 14. (Photos: Hina Khan/Instagram)

If Hina Khan has plans to change her profession, she can easily turn a singer. It isn’t an unknown fact that the television star has a beautiful voice, and hence her fans, time and again, keep asking her to post singing videos. Fulfilling their request, Hina took to her Instagram on Thursday, and crooned a number.

Hina picked the song “Aaoge Jab Tum” from Jab We Met (2007) and dedicated it to her fans. In a series of videos which she shared on her Instagram stories, Hina said, “So this was for you, since you all wanted me to sing. This is one of my favourite songs. I love this song. Hope you like it. Let me know.”

Hina has earlier too, sung for her fans in her various YouTube vlogs and Instagram videos. Her performances on “Agar Tum Sath Ho”, “Dilbaro” and “Tum Dena Saath Mera” received a lot of appreciation in the past.

Hina was off to Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal recently. From the pictures which she posted on social media, one could guess that her vacation was all about sun, sea and sand.

Hina recently attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. She walked the ramp as the showstopper for the label, Tatwamm Couture. On the work front, she was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors. She was also a part of Naagin 4.