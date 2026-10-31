‘Either you move ahead or marry me’: Hina Khan shares she married Rocky Jaiswal in 15 minutes

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Hina Khan married her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in June last year after being together for more than a decade. However, the actress has revealed that their decision to tie the knot was spontaneous and took less than 15 minutes. The couple were so casual about the occasion that they even forgot their first wedding anniversary until friends and family began wishing them.
Hina Khan reveals why she and Rocky Jaiswal got married spontaneously
Speaking to Sania Mirza on Serving It Up with Sania, Hina looked at a photograph from her wedding and said, “This was just a random decision. We didn’t plan this. I don’t think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time—more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, ‘Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.’”
When Sania asked, “You literally got married in 15 minutes?” Hina replied, “In less than that, actually.”
Sania then asked whether the decision was largely driven by Hina’s health situation. Hina agreed, saying, “You are absolutely right.”
She added, “If I had to put it that way, it was uncertainty, because I don’t know what is going to happen. That is with everybody, to be very honest. So I was just like, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ And he said, ‘Okay.’ He never had issues.”
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Hina Khan says marriage does not define their relationship
When Sania pointed out that marriage was a natural progression for a couple who had been together for so long, Hina said, “Marriage doesn’t define our relationship. Marriage or no marriage, nothing changed. Everything is the same. It’s been more than a year, and we did not remember our first wedding anniversary.”
She revealed that her sister-in-law eventually reminded them of the occasion. “We didn’t until the night, when people started wishing us. Then we looked at each other and wished each other. We are so chill and cool with each other. We are not dates people,” she said.
Hina and Rocky tied the knot on June 4 last year in an intimate ceremony on the terrace of their Mumbai home, attended by around 20 close family members and friends. The couple decided to get married amid Hina’s battle with stage 3 breast cancer.