‘Either you move ahead or marry me’: Hina Khan shares she married Rocky Jaiswal in 15 minutes

Hina Khan married her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in June last year after being together for more than a decade. However, the actress has revealed that their decision to tie the knot was spontaneous and took less than 15 minutes. The couple were so casual about the occasion that they even forgot their first wedding anniversary until friends and family began wishing them.

Hina Khan reveals why she and Rocky Jaiswal got married spontaneously

Speaking to Sania Mirza on Serving It Up with Sania, Hina looked at a photograph from her wedding and said, “This was just a random decision. We didn’t plan this. I don’t think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time—more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, ‘Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.’”