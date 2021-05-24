Hina Khan shares emotional post for mother after father’s demise: ‘I will look after you, wipe your tears’

Hina Khan lost her father last month following a cardiac arrest. The actor could not even grieve with her family as she tested positive for Covid-19 soon after. Now that she has recovered completely, Hina has made a promise to her mother that she would always look after her, wipe her tears and ‘always listen’.

She also shared pictures featuring her with her mother in their home. As they watch the sunset, the mother-daughter seems to be engaged in a conversation. In a few photos, they also look emotional, as Hina lovingly caresses her mother’s face.

Sharing the precious moments, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor captioned that she wishes for her mother’s happiness and will always protect her. She also promised to always listen to her. “MAA❤️ Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish.. Teri Hifazat Mera Haq.. I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN.. ALWAYS..,” wrote Hina Khan.

After her father Aslam Khan’s death on April 20 and her Covid-19 diagnoises, Hina Khan had expressed her grief on Instagram with a post. She wrote, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough, very tough, for not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.”

She had also shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories remembering the memories of the wonderful moments with her father. With every picture in her Instagram stories, Hina Khan wrote a one-line description, expressing her emotions. From “I know you will watch our back” to “Just keep smiling in heavens my angel”, each caption revealed how much she misses her father.

Last week, Hina shared a lovely video where the family was seen singing “Aane wala pal”, and spending some happy moments together. She wrote, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad 💔 We Miss you🥺,” along with the post.