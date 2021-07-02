Hina Khan’s cousin creates hilarious video edit of her yoga session, she says ‘you are so annoying’

Hina Khan's new reel is too funny to be missed. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Actor Hina Khan, who is a fitness freak, took to Instagram and shared a video that was secretly taken by her cousin, Manaan Meer. In the clip uploaded to the photo-blogging site, she can be seen trying to practise breathing exercises while he teases her.

Hina, who wasn’t aware about being recorded by Manaan at first, shared the video with the caption, “The story of my life.. Yoga Session.. It was taken, edited, and mixed by @manaanmeer and thn sent to me to mock🙄 You are very annoying Manu.. He Doesn’t even let me exercise peacefully 🙄🙈 Sharing this annoyingly funny video😬#feelitreelit.”

In the video, while Hina is seen laughing as she does her breathing exercises. At the end of the clip, she tells her cousin in a rather annoyed tone, “It’s not funny, I am holding my breath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

After a long time, Hina’s fans can see her laughing wholeheartedly. Ever since her father died in April, Hina has been sharing emotional posts on her Instagram. In a live session in May, she spoke about him. “No, I am fine, I am very strong, I am my daddy’s strong girl. I am wearing his shirt.” She had said with a smile, “He is there, everywhere.” Hina could be seen in a peach and white shirt. In an earlier post, her father was seen wearing the same shirt.

Hina Khan thanked her fans for the love and support they had given her during this difficult time. “Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for checking on me. I did not see all of it, but I got to know,” she had said.

Recently, Hina also shared some no-makeup selfies of hers, and the post caption read, “There is a beauty in Simplicity 😇.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in a music video titled “Baarish Ban Jaana”, alongside Shaheer Sheikh. The song crossed 100 million views on YouTube.