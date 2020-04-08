Hina Khan shares a tutorial on making masks, watch video

Hina Khan and her father in a still from the video. Hina Khan and her father in a still from the video.

Television star Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share a video about making do-it-yourself masks. In the clip, the actor explains an easy method to stitch one’s own mask by using a piece of old cloth.

The video also features Hina’s father, who makes a brief appearance in the clip. The actor ends up making two masks — one for herself and the other for her father. She explained that it is her way of contributing to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The post was shared with a caption that read, “So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself. #WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19”

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India is nearing 5000.

