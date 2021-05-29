Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh to feature in romantic number Baarish Ban Jaana, see poster

Hina Khan will soon be seen in a new music video alongside television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. Titled “Baarish Ban Jaana”, the song is a romantic number that has been shot in Kashmir. Hina was reportedly shooting for the song when she was informed about the sudden demise of her father.

Shaheer shared the first poster of the song on Saturday featuring himself and Hina Khan. In the poster, Shaheer is seen warmly hugging Hina against a picturesque backdrop. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all? ❤️”

On Friday, Hina teased her fans with a sneak peek into the song which she shared on Instagram with the caption, “Aa rahe hai hum, kuch khaas lekar! More details out tomorrow. ❤️” The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev.

In April, both Hina and Shaheer had shared pictures with each other from Kashmir. Then, the TV actors hinted at their upcoming collaboration which left their fans excited. Hina had shared the photos with the caption, “What’s the surprise 🧐🤫😜@shaheernsheikh” Shaheer captioned the photos, “#surprise”.

Recently, Hina was seen in another music video, “Pathar Wargi” which was composed by B Praak and also featured Tanmay Ssingh.

Shaheer announced the new season of his hit TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Besides Shaheer, the show features Erica Fernandez and Supriya Pathak in the lead roles. The show, which presented the love story of two very different people, first aired on Sony TV in February 2016. Excited about the return of the show, Shaheer Sheikh shared in a statement, “Dev as a character has received a lot of love from the audience it’s encouraging to see the eagerness and anticipation of the audience continue after all these years. I am extremely excited and thrilled about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani. It feels good to reprise the role of Dev Dixit yet again with a new narrative.”