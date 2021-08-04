Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh are ‘back with a bang’ in Mohabbat Hai

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are back together on screen. The duo, who featured in the song “Baarish”, are collaborating for their second single titled “Mohabbat Hai”. Hina Khan announced their new collaboration as she shared photos on social media.

Sharing the photos, Hina wrote, “Only for your eyes. ShaHina is back with a bang. Mohabbat Hai coming soon.” Hina also revealed that the song will be shot by Mohit Suri. Produced by Vyrl Originals, will be sung by Stebin Ben and Pooja Singh Gujral.

Stebin wrote in the comments section, “This will be fire.” Nupur Sanon said the song is already her “favourite.” Hina and Shaheer fans flooded comments with praise for the actors and called the song a much awaited track.

Hina and Shaheer’s previous collaboration “Baarish” became a popular song among their fans. On YouTube, the song has clocked 250 Million views. It is during the shoot of Baarish when Hina got to know about death of her father. Hina’s father passed away earlier this year due to cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Hina’s film Lines is streaming on Voot.

“Lines is very close to my heart, as it’s set up back home in Kashmir. Even though I have grown up there, I didn’t know of the many difficult times people go through. We live in a metro, and treat them as numbers but never get to know of the devastation they go through — be it families being divided across the border or people losing loved ones in wars or crossfire. Innocent people die or are living away from their loved ones for years. Lines will bring forth the beautiful story of Nazia and her grandmother, and what happens to them,” Khan told indianexpress.com in an interview.