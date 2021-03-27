Hina Khan says ‘set yourself free’ as she takes a dive in the ocean, watch video

Hina Khan might be back from the Maldives but she still seems to be hungover with the beauty of the island. The actor has been sharing several photos and videos from her vacation on social media.

Recently, Hina posted a video on Instagram where she is seen enjoying the beauty of the ocean. Along with the video, she wrote, “I was exhausted but trust me it’s worth it..Dear Ocean, you are truly Amazing..Sometimes we find our true direction in the waves.. Set yourself free.. #Dive #OceanLover #DiveIntoHappiness #feelitreelit.”

Sharing a series of photos from her vacation, Hina wrote “She was made of sunlight ☀️”..

Check out all the photos of Hina Khan from Maldives:

Hina Khan recently attended Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week show where she was in close proximity with actor Kartik Aaryan who tested positive for coronavirus. After Kartik shared the news of him getting infected with the virus, Hina got herself tested and shared the test results with her fans on social media.

In a live video, Hina said, “This is just to give you guys a quick update about the COVID test, which I took after Lakme Fashion Week. I know you all are really concerned. I was flooded with a lot of messages about my health. Well, I tested before I left for the Maldives, after I came back and also after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. We were all in close proximity. So, I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. I am absolutely fine.”