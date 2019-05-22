After French Riviera, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are in Milan

Toggle Menu
hina khan milan photos
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal spend some quality time in Milan.

After having an experience of a lifetime at the Cannes Film Festival, TV actor Hina Khan left for Milan, Italy with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has shared photos and videos from her dreamy vacation on Instagram.

In the photos, the couple is seen getting romantic and all mushy with each other. Sharing a photo with Rocky, Hina wrote, “Some pampering”. Rocky also posted a photo with his ladylove and captioned it, “In Milan with Jaan.”

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor had a gala time in the French Riviera as she revealed the first look of her film Lines. She turned heads as she walked the red carpet of the prestigious annual event. Her pictures with Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also attracted a lot of attraction on social media.

See latest photos of Hina Khan

hina khan vacation
Hina Khan shared this photo on Instagram. 
hina khan boyfriend
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal get all mushy on their way to Milan. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
hina khan italy vacation
Hina Khan looks gorgeous as she reaches Italy. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
hina khan photos
Hina Khan pouts as boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal clicks a picture. 
hina khan, rocky italy photos
Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal shared the photo on Instagram. 

Hina even thanked PeeCee for her ‘inclusiveness’ in a long post on Instagram. Thanking the TV actor for her kind words, Priyanka replied, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

Advertising

While leaving from Cannes, Hina had shared her schedule for the coming days. In a video on Instagram, she said, “It’s bye-bye to this beautiful villa, this beautiful place, the pool, the garden, everything. Now from here, we are moving on to Milan because we will be shooting there. From there, we will be going to Switzerland, Paris and many other places.”

The release date of Hina’s debut film Lines is yet to be announced.

