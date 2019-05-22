After French Riviera, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are in Milan

After having an experience of a lifetime at the Cannes Film Festival, TV actor Hina Khan left for Milan, Italy with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has shared photos and videos from her dreamy vacation on Instagram.

In the photos, the couple is seen getting romantic and all mushy with each other. Sharing a photo with Rocky, Hina wrote, “Some pampering”. Rocky also posted a photo with his ladylove and captioned it, “In Milan with Jaan.”

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor had a gala time in the French Riviera as she revealed the first look of her film Lines. She turned heads as she walked the red carpet of the prestigious annual event. Her pictures with Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also attracted a lot of attraction on social media.

Hina even thanked PeeCee for her ‘inclusiveness’ in a long post on Instagram. Thanking the TV actor for her kind words, Priyanka replied, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

While leaving from Cannes, Hina had shared her schedule for the coming days. In a video on Instagram, she said, “It’s bye-bye to this beautiful villa, this beautiful place, the pool, the garden, everything. Now from here, we are moving on to Milan because we will be shooting there. From there, we will be going to Switzerland, Paris and many other places.”

The release date of Hina’s debut film Lines is yet to be announced.