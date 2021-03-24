Hina Khan’s ‘most comfort place’ is beau Rocky, but Maldives will do nicely too. See photos

Actor Hina Khan might be back in Mumbai but her heart is still in the Maldives. The actor recently made a short trip to the island nation with her family and has been sharing some adorable photos of herself, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and others. On Wednesday, Hina posted a couple of photos of herself in which she can be seen soaking in the sun and letting herself have the most fun at the beach.

However, the one picture that will sure melt your heart is of Hina and Rocky. The photo has the two hugging each other while enjoying the sunset. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Hina called Rocky as her “most comfort place.” In another photo, the two were seen sharing a candid moment. Hina has often expresses her love and admiration for Rocky. On his birthday in February, the actor posted a picture and wrote, “He’s truly in love with the stars, planets and the universe… Sometimes he pakaoes me with his universal talks. But a lot many times he amazes me. You are truly a bundle of knowledge and a gentleman. So lucky to have this gem in my life.”

The 33-year-old also shared pictures of herself with a caption that read, “I am a toes in the sand kinda Gurl.”

Check out the photos here:

Hina has been keeping busy in Mumbai. The actor was recently seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. She also walked the ramp as the showstopper for the label, Tatwamm Couture. On the work front, she was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors. She was also a part of Naagin 4.