Hina Khan returns to Mumbai after father’s sudden death, Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan, Kanchi Singh mourn her loss

Actor Hina Khan’s father passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news came as a shock to the actor who was in Kashmir for her work commitments. She returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Her family also cannot come to terms with the loss and has requested privacy in this tough time. Meanwhile, Hina’s colleagues and friends from the television industry are condoling the sudden death of her father.

Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle …@eyehinakhan 💔.” Actor Kanchi Singh, who has worked with Hina in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, cannot believe that her father is no more. Sharing a photo of Hina with her father, Kanchi wrote on Instagram, “Unbelievable RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolence to the entire family.”

Hiten Tejwani tweeted, “Condolences @eyehinakhan.” Eijaz Khan wrote, “Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan.” Nikki Tamboli, who was with Hina in Bigg Boss 14, mourned the death of Hina’s father. She wrote on Twitter, “I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan.”

Kishwer Merchant, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and Rashami Desai also condoled the death of Hina Khan’s father.

Hina Khan returned to Mumbai from Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hina Khan returned to Mumbai from Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan was closest to her father and called herself ‘daddy’s girl’. In an earlier interview with TOI, the actor had shared how her father always supported her and was her pillar of strength. “My father has been my partner in crime in whatever decisions I have taken in life. In the future also whatever I will do or now whatever I am doing, I am going to share it with my father. I have always been my dad’s princess. Even during Bigg Boss 11, it was written behind my bed ‘Daddy’s Girl’ and that I have been since childhood.”