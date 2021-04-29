Hina Khan responds to tributes for her father: ‘Please keep my family in your prayers’

Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan on April 20 due to a cardiac arrest. The actor was shooting in Kashmir for a music video and rushed home to be with her family. On Monday, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also informed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is in home quarantine.

Yesterday, the actor took some time out to reply to her colleagues’ messages, who condoled her loss. The Bigg Boss 11 star kept mentioning everyone to keep praying for her father and her family.

Eijaz Khan on hearing about Hina’s father’s death had tweeted, “Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan.” Responding to him, she wrote, ” Plz keep my family in your prayers .” She also replied to Hiten Tejwani and Rubina Dilaik and asked them to send prayers for them.

🙏🙏🙏

Plz keep my family in your prayers 🙏 https://t.co/BvdJn0uJNK — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Plz send in your prayers Hiten 🙏 https://t.co/NPqv3aJQnL — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She even thanked Arjun Bijlani for being there her in the tough time. She tweeted her gratitude for him on his tweet which read, ” I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle ….”

Thank you for being thr my friend

Plz keep praying 🙏 https://t.co/S4xa70xsXM — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Hina Khan also replied to her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. Puneesh in his post had mentioned how during their times together, Hina had always spoken about her father being her strength. She had also talked about how great a personality he was, and how his death means she lost her strength and inspiration. The emotional daughter wrote back, “Indeed you very well know what he meant to me. Plz send us your prayers.”

Indeed you very well know what he meant to me🥺

Plz send us your prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/CWnHbBFSl5 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Earlier, sharing a note on Instagram, the actor thanked everyone for checking on her. While requesting privacy, Hina Khan shared that her social media accounts will henceforth be handled by her team for all upcoming work commitments.

She wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”