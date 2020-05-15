Hina Khan remembers time at Cannes, thank fans for embracing her risks wholeheartedly

Hina Khan walked the red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival (Photo: AP) Hina Khan walked the red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival (Photo: AP)

Hina Khan on Friday relived her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, through a special video titled ‘A Year to Cannes’.

In the video, she shared a glimpse of her time at the film festival. In 2019, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor turned heads as she walked the red carpet. She attended the prestigious film festival to unveil the poster of her film Lines.

Along with the video, Hina Khan wrote, “Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth. So, in a way the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, every thing I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities. And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet.”

She thanked fans for recognising her talent and applauding her hard work. “But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgement and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there ! You made it possible! You walked along with me. You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue…just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes .. I will keep walking .. I will continue…” the actor concluded.

Check out Hina Khan’s several looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2019

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the short film Smartphone.

