Hina Khan remembers late father, says ‘I know you will watch our back’. See photos

Actor Hina Khan went down the memory lane to remember the times spent with her father Aslam Khan, who passed away on April 20 due to a cardiac arrest. Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram account, Hina said memories of the wonderful moments is all she’s left with now.

With every picture in her Instagram stories, Hina left one line description, expressing her emotions. From “I know you will watch our back” to “Just keep smiling in heavens my angel”, each line Hina wrote revealed how much she misses her father.

Hina was shooting in Kashmir for a music video when her father passed away last month. She rushed back to Mumbai, but soon tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go under quarantine.

Expressing her grief, she wrote on Instagram, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough, very tough, for not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.”

The actor also thanked everyone for checking on her in the tough time. While requesting privacy, Hina shared that her social media accounts will henceforth be handled by her team for all upcoming work commitments.

She wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”

Hina’s close relationship with her father reflected from her posts where he was a regular fixture of her social media lives and stories.