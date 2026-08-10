‘I asked Rocky to marry someone else’: Hina Khan recalls rough patch during cancer battle

Actress Hina Khan celebrated her first wedding anniversary in June. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress married her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony at a time when she was battling stage 3 breast cancer. Soon after the wedding, the couple was also seen on a reality show called Pati, Patni, Aur Panga. While many called their marriage a publicity stunt for the show, Hina addressed the time in her podcast POV

Hina Khan and Rocky met and fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After dating for 13-14 years, the couple took the plunge last year. Talking about their marriage being called a publicity stunt, Hina Khan said, “I really don’t care what people say; we know the reality. If you look at it from a publicity point of view, the actual real reason disappears.” Rocky added, “People have gotten so used to believing what’s false that they assume we actually married for the show.”

Also Read: Hina Khan reveals love story with husband Rocky Jaiswal, says he ‘never left her side’ during battle with cancer

Hina further added, “We got married because we dated for the longest time, 13-14 years, and we wouldn’t have gotten married even now. It was all decided months in advance; it was under the Special Marriages Act. So we had to plan everything well in advance. We got married because we didn’t know about tomorrow. We had even decided the date well in advance.”

Hina Khan on her rough patch in relationship

Discussing going through a rough patch in their relationship, especially during her cancer battle, Hina Khan shared, “What kept our relationship going with whatever we have faced, there have been tough times and rough patches not in terms of compatibility. We are not in that space where we fight; we have been in real-life crises. Healthwise, whatever we have been through, especially in my case and his mother’s case, there have been times when I asked him to marry someone else. I told him many things won’t be the way they were. That’s where your love is tested; I was not testing him. Had he chosen that, I would have been happy for him; I love him so much that his happiness is more important than being with him.”

Hina further added, “He chose to be with me in thick and thin; it was a very rough patch, we had to take tough decisions, and we did. Anyone who has been there with me at that time knows that I was able to do it only because of him. He made it look like a cakewalk.” Last year, talking about her battle with breast cancer, Hina Khan had told SCREEN, “Ro (Rocky) came home and told me about the diagnosis. I was having dinner, so he waited for me to finish and then he broke the news. It took around 10 minutes for it to sink in. I just couldn’t believe what happened. I just put my head down and didn’t know what to do. 15 minutes before Ro came home, I had told my brother that after many years, I was craving to have falooda. We just ordered it. Till then, I didn’t know anything because the doctor had directly called Rocky.”

“After he shared the news, nobody spoke a word. The news was going to consume me. Maybe I would have started crying, and then the bell rang. It was the falooda we ordered. At that moment I realized this may sound silly to a lot of people, but that falooda was a turning point for me. I thought to myself, ‘Hina, that’s your life; you called for a falooda, enjoy it, this is just a glitch, a hiccup that can be dealt with, but that is your life. We will wake up and go back to that life.’ So, I asked my brother to unpack the falooda, and we had it. We went to sleep and the next day went to the doctor. I am proud that I switched so soon at that moment and understood that crying over this was not my life, but living life the usual way was where I had to go back to. I am very happy that I didn’t let such big news consume me and decided to fight.”

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Last year, Hina had shared a video from her intimate wedding with Rocky. In that, she said, “I just want to say a few words. It’s not a vow. It’s a feeling, and it’s an emotion. Being loved is beautiful, but to embrace a woman, with all the uncertainties in my life. I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. With all my flaws, accepting a woman. It’s the biggest blessing in the world. Thank you so much.”