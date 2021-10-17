Hina Khan questions Bigg Boss house rules: ‘Are you enjoying smackdown and RAW?’

Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan saw the actor expressing his disappointment with the contestants who broke several important rules of the show. But former contestant Hina Khan has a question for the Bigg Boss himself. The actor on Saturday dropped a series of tweets asking if rules of Bigg Boss have changed as the fifteenth season of the reality show has started to feel like “smackdown and RAW.”

“So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv,” Hina Khan wrote, adding that once upon a time, contestants were not even allowed to touch each other, but now the story is different. “Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now! What’s happening BB.. BiggieBoo? I usually don’t tweet about BB. But this is so damn funny and I could not resist,” her tweet read.

She added, “With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasundari ke pyaar mai to nahi pad gaye hain. Open your Aankh BB PLZZZ.. wake up..I don’t blame anyone in the house.. it was the first and the most imp rule of BB tht u cannot touch anyone.. but now this rule seems non applicable. (With all due respect BB, have you fallen in love with Vishwasuntree. Please open your eyes).”

As soon as Hina posted her tweets, her fans agreed with her. “Finally some celebrity raised a voice against the drastic and the foremost change happening in BB nowadays,” wrote a fan. Another Twitter user mentioned, “This is not bb we hv not watched in previous seasons ..not liking this wrestling ground ..bb is running after content ..they don’t care what they deliver to the audience …lost its plot.”

Currently, Bigg Boss house is hosting Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal. The audience witnessed the show’s first eviction last week when Sahil Shroff walked out of the show.

This week, Ishaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Afsana Khan and Akasa Singh are up for eviction.