Hina Khan: If you are talented, you will go places

Actor Hina Khan has had an eventful year so far. In 2019, she presented her film Lines at the coveted Cannes Film Festival, partied with Priyanka Chopra, signed a couple of films and more. The actor, who started her acting career with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has surely become an inspiration for millions of her fans.

Hina, who was in town to attend a Tide India event, spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about becoming a global icon.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

You have broken the tag of an Indian actor. You have gone global this year. How does it feel?

It feels good but I also feel a lot of pressure. You know, it is easy to go global with your film or any other project but maintaining the tag of a global actor is a task and currently my focus is on the same.

Do you believe the tag of Television actor or Bollywood Actor is diminishing?

It is. Now, we are known for our talent. In my opinion, nothing is bigger than talent. We should start appreciating people with talent and not associate them with any stream like a television actor or a Bollywood actor. I really think today talent is taking you places. Whether it is OTT platform or anything else, people are getting their due credit and recognition for their work. If you are talented, you will go places. No one can stop you. Trust me on that.

You have been invited to represent India at the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in New York. How does the honour feel?

I know! Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet. I am going to represent my country at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. So, it feels great.

You also presented your film Lines at Cannes. Was it nerve-racking to walk on the red carpet?

Not at all. I was super confident. Yes, initially I was a bit scared but then some good magical words did the trick. I was given the right piece of advice on what to do, what not to do. So, I think I really killed it (on the red carpet).

During Cannes, you also happened to meet Priyanka Chopra. Anything you learnt or perhaps chatted with her about?

There is a lot to talk about. We had a long chat. She is a wonderful person. I also mentioned on my Instagram about that evening with her. She encouraged me and introduced me to everybody who I will never meet and never know. She was extremely humble. I would say she taught me humility. I used to believe in the fact of supporting each other but I saw the real example of someone actually doing it. She was not concerned who I was. She was not concerned if I belonged to television, films, OTT platform or anywhere else. She believed that if I am at the Cannes then I must have done something in life.

We are very excited about your film Lines.

Well, it is going to go to the festivals first. We are very keen for the film and aim to get universal recognition. My character in the film is beautiful. We shall talk about it soon.

How do you go about choosing scripts?

I think intuition plays a very important part in my life generally. If I feel very strongly about a project, I have to be a part of it.

Any other projects in the kitty?

I have shot for another project called Wish List. I shot for it in Europe. There is more left to shoot. After that project, there is another International project that I am shooting for. In the next 10 days, I will begin shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film.

What has brought this change in your perspective, especially 2018-19 has been a wonderful year.

2018 was all about Komolika. I think it generated the same curiosity as to why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Playing Komolika has worked for me. I cannot thank Ekta Kapoor enough for believing in me with the role. I got so much appreciation for it but unfortunately, I had to take a break from it. But the year of 2019 has been great. I am doing a lot of film projects and soon, you will listen about a few more exciting things I am part of. Other than that, there is a music video with Priyank Sharma, which will release soon. So, it is a great year, touchwood.

Lastly, how has been the jump from television to films?

It is a good switch. Right now, I am just shooting for different projects. The real results would be out when the films will be out. So, I am waiting for it.