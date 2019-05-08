Hina Khan to romance Priyank Sharma on Arijit Singh’s ‘Raanjhana’

After winning fans with their camaraderie on Bigg Boss season 11, popular television actor Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are reuniting for Arijit Singh’s upcoming single titled “Raanjhana.” The romantic track will be shot in Delhi and both the actors are extremely excited about the venture.

Priyank took to his Instagram account and wrote a long note thanking his fans for showering love on him and giving him so many opportunities to prove himself.

“I am not the best, honestly I don’t want to be the best because that takes away the beauty of me LEARNING something new every time I come up with a project. YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN ANGELS FOR ME in true form. The kind of support I get from you guys means so much to me, so much. I have been lucky I guess and I don’t know if I deserve all this or no but THANK YOU for making a middle-class boy who never in this world thought that can even face the camera or will get a chance to face the camera. I promise I won’t be disappointing you guys when it comes to entertaining you all.”

He ended the note after addressing Hina Khan and her long-time beau Rocky Jaiswal. “let’s do this one my best friend Hina, TIME TO ROMANCE YOU. @rockyj1 I know you love me RO”

The shooting for the song kicked off on Wednesday. Hina shared a few photos giving a sneak-peek into their shoot schedule and locations. Hina also took to her Instagram profile and shared that this song was one of her toughest shoots ever.

“The picture really looks alluring I know, and we have taken some amazing shots… I am sure you guys will love the music video… but I just want to tell you about this shoot a bit… It was one of the toughest shoots for us. Shooting in almost 50 degrees, top sun, scorching heat, desert, storm, fans making it worst because the entire sand was going in our eyes, mouth and everywhere. Makeup was melting and the hot sand touching our toes almost burned them… So to sum up, nothing comes easy. We have really worked hard and everyone else does… but I wanted to give you the other side of the story. I know it looks breathtaking but at the same time, it left us breathless while running in the hot sand. #Hardworkwillpayoff #Raanjhana #TheOtherSide”

On the work front, Hina is currently appearing in daily-soap Kasauti Zindagii Kay as Komolika. Priyank, on the other hand, featured in yet another track, titled “Saara India” by Aastha Gill after marking his single video debut with the song “Buzz” last year.