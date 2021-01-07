Hina Khan praises Saisha Shinde for coming out as a transwoman: ‘What you did is the byproduct of the power of your soul’

Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde on Wednesday came out as a transwoman. Taking to Instagram, the popular designer wrote a long post sharing how it took years to find her real identity. Shinde also suggested that she be addressed as ‘Saisha’, which means “a meaningful life”.

Popular actor Hina Khan, who has worked with the fashion designer, came out in support and also hailed her courageous decision. Re-posting Shinde’s photo as a transwoman, Hina wrote that identity can originate on the basis of gender, but one has to soulfully connect with it. The actor added that she may not know Shinde personally, but knows what she did, takes more than grit, courage and self-awareness. “It is the byproduct of the power of your soul”, added Hina. She even mentioned how Saisha Shinde has always been a “beautiful soul”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Read Hina Khan’s note here:

Identity can originate on the basis of gender but to identify with it, one has to be soulfully connected to it.

The warmth and inclusiveness, the creativity and liberalism, the caliber and candour that you possess dear Saisha .. is based on the power of your soul.

You choose to do what others forgo because of societal norms and I have witnessed it the way you have warmly included me on basis of my ability not the means to show it.

I may not know you personally but I know you enough to say one thing.. what you did takes more than grit, it takes more than courage and it takes more than self awareness.. it is the byproduct of the power of your soul.

Your beautiful soul … and that’s what I see whenever I look at you .. Before .. and Now ! A Beautiful Soul !! #IdentifyWithYourSoul #SaishaShinde

I LOVE YOU SAISHA, THE WORLD LOVES YOU 🥰 @officialswapnilshinde.”

Also Read | Fashion designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as a transwoman

Apart from Hina Khan, other celebrities also shared messages of support for Saisha Shinde. While Aditi Rao Hydari wrote ‘Big hug’ on Saisha’s post, Parineeti Chopra mentioned how she was happy to read the note. Calling her ‘Sista’, Sunny Leone also wrote, “I love you and I am so proud of you for being the BEST YOU!! The YOU you always wanted to be. Congrats and happy birthday SISTA!!”

Saisha Shinde has worked with many Bollywood actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.