Hina Khan posts adorable photos with her father on Father’s Day: ‘It’s been two months today’

Hina Khan, who lost her father earlier this year, posted adorable photos of herself with her father on Father’s Day. Remembering him, Hina revealed that these photos were taken seven months back, which she didn’t let him see because she wanted to post them on Father’s Day.

“Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly)..June 20th, It’s been two months today Dad,” she wrote in her post.

“We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today. You had to see these pictures dad. Thts what we decided. Whyyyy? Miss you 💔 Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you,” the post read.

Hina’s father had passed away in April due to cardiac arrest. Ever since her father died, Hina has been posting heartbreaking notes on the social media platforms, which have left her fans emotional. In May, she posted a happy video of herself with her father in which the two were heard singing their favourite song together.

On the work front, Hina featured in a song titled “Baarish Ban Jaana”, in which she shared screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. Recently, Hina thanked her fans for making the song such a big hit. She dropped a video and wrote, “Fastest 1 Million+ Reels on Instagram by any Indian Song…We did it in just 2 weeks. This rainfall of your Beautiful Reels made this monsoon unforgettable for us.. Let’s make it rain even harder. Sending you all big jhappies for this feat.”