Hina Khan pens a special post amid Cannes: ‘No matter how many photoshoots I do…’

Hina Khan set the Cannes red carpet on fire with her glamorous look. Post the event, the actor took to social media to thank the media for all the ‘love and appreciation’.

Sharing a heartfelt note, the stunner penned her emotions of seeing her red carpet pictures. Calling it a ‘priceless’ experience, she wrote, “No matter how many photoshoots I do, no matter how many videos I make..but this feeling of looking at your red carpet pictures is priceless.. Nothing and nothing can beat the red carpet looks.”

Thanking the media, Hina Khan wrote how she loves it when the stop her to pose. Stating that it’s one’s confidence that can turn the table, the actor tapped her back saying, ‘You did it girl, proud of you’.

“A big thank you to the media on the red carpet for always always showering me with so much love and attention.. I love when they stop me and ask me to pose.. I always say, it’s your confidence and only confidence tht can turn the tables.. Such lovely red carpet pictures you did it girl Proud of u..,” Hina’s note read.

My thoughts 🥰💜 Appreciation for the media at @Festival_Cannes

Yet again, Thank you for always making me feel special and Thank you for your love and attention..

In an interview with Film Companion on the sidelines of the international film festival, Hina Khan said that an ‘elitist’ attitude still exists in the industry, especially against ‘television stars’ such as herself. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist said that she would’ve liked to have attended the opening ceremony, even as an audience member, but wasn’t extended an invitation. India is the country of honour at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

She said, “We all belong to the same industry, we all belong to the entertainment business, we have all come here to represent India. I am very excited to launch the poster of my film, everyone there knows that I’m coming to launch the poster of my film… I was very excited… Then comes the news…”

“There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country,” added Hina Khan.

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela attended the opening ceremony of the India pavilion, where they were joined by I&B minister Anurag Thakur. They danced to the song Ghoomar together, and the video was widely shared online.