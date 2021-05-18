Hina Khan pays tribute to late father in new reel, says ‘Just unable to think of anything else’

Hina Khan shared the reel on her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Actor Hina Khan on Tuesday shared a heartwarming reel where she is seen standing in the balcony of her home while paying tribute to her late father.

Hina, who recently featured in the music video, “Patthar Wargi,” also wrote an emotional, heartfelt note as she shared the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

“Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan..My version of #PattharWargi. I am just unable to think of anything else🥺 Miss you Dad💔 This is how he chose to be close to us.. Did not leave his family alone..Can see him everyday from our Balcony.. I know you are watching our back Dad..Your Family loves you..#HisFamilyForever. #DaddysStrongGirl,” read Hina’s note on social media.

Her colleagues from the industry, including the likes of Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Nakuul Mehta among others dropped heart emojis on the post in the comment section. The reel too is being loved by fans; it already has over 100,000 views at the time of writing this article.

Hina’s father, Aslam Khan, passed away on April 20 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Hina was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she learned of the unfortunate news. The actor rushed back to Mumbai, but was soon tested positive for Covid-19 and had to quarantine herself.